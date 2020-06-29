Over 1,500 COVID-19 Tests Administered at Clarion Hospital

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported that out of 1,531 total tests at the hospital, 40 have been positive.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update: Monday, June 29, 2020

On Monday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests thru 06/28/2020: 1531

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 1019

Positives: 40

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests thru 06/28/2020: 8339

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 3512

Positives: 259

Hospital Inpatients as of 06/29/2020, 10:00 a.m.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 6 patients. 4 suspected. 2 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Clarion Hospital: 0 patient. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Other Notes and Recommendations:

The significant increases in Covid-19 cases across the country continue.

Outbreaks appear to be driven by behaviors – people not wearing masks and not practicing social distancing. Keep in mind that we know how to limit or prevent the transmission of the Covid-19 virus. Do the right thing: Be safe. Wear a mask. Wherever you are, practice social distancing.

The simplest safety measures, no matter where you are (like 4th of July picnics), greatly decrease the chance of virus spread: Practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes. Wear a mask. Maintain minimum distance of 6 feet from others.

If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

