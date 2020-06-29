Say What?!: Ex-eBay Employees Charged with Mailing Spiders, Cockroaches and Pig Mask to Critics

MASSACHUSETTS – Six former eBay employees are charged with harassing a couple who had criticized the ecommerce company, sending them obscene messages and mailing them live insects and a Halloween mask featuring a bloody pig face.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Massachusetts has filed criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses, against two former eBay executives: James Baugh, 45, eBay’s former senior director of safety and security, and David Harville, 48, the company’s former director of global resiliency. Four ex-eBay employees have also been charged.

