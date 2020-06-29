Senior Spotlight: Union’s Mckayla Deitz to Join Clarion U Cheerleading

With graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Mckayla Deitz.

Name: Mckayla Deitz

Name of school: Union

Hometown: Rimersburg



Terry and Melissa Deitz

Tell us about yourself: Mckayla is a senior at Union High School. She is the senior class president and treasurer of the National Honor Society. She participates in cheerleading, track and field, language club, CCYC, and she enjoys doing the school musicals. On her free time, Mckayla likes to hang out with family and friends, attend Baker Street Youth group, and work at Riverside. Her future plans are to attend Clarion University for Early Childhood Education. She will also be a part of Clarion’s cheerleading team.

School activities and sports: National Honor Society, Competition Cheerleading, Basketball Cheerleading, Track and Field, Language Club, Clarion County Youth Council, and School Musicals

Awards: Daughters of the American Revolution award, May student of the month

Favorite teacher: Mrs.Stewart

Favorite subject: Calculus

Favorite memories from school: School musicals

Future plans: Attend Clarion University for Early Childhood Education

Advice for future students: Appreciate every moment and take nothing for granted.

Favorite bands: Kacey Musgraves, Post Malone, Thomas Rhett

Favorite movies: Jumanji and Moana

Who is your favorite celebrity or athlete? Miley Cyrus and Kylie Jenner

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? Meatloaf

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? No way, soup is supposed to be hot and cereal is supposed to be cold.

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s: My mom and dad, Gram and pap, Tab, Tristin, Christopher, Kelsey, Nora, Chloe, Maddie, and Mrs.Stewart

