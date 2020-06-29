SPONSORED: Allegheny Grille Features Live Music by Brandon-Rae Tomorrow Night!
FOXBURG, Pa. – Come join Brandon-Rae at the Allegheny Grille on Tuesday, June 30!
The event is from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. – rain or shine.
If it is raining, the event will be held in the tent.
Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended.
Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended.
Reservations can be made with an outdoor request; however, outdoor seating is not guaranteed.
The weekday menu is available Monday through Thursday and until 4:00 p.m. on Fridays.
The bar menu is available in the lounge Monday through Friday all day.
Thursday night is wing night. The Allegheny Grille serves whole wings, and you can choose from 10 different flavors.
Friday is all you can eat fish for $11.99.
Delivery will continue within 15 miles Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Entertainment will be held on the patio on Tuesdays – rain or shine!
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.
