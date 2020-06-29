 

Featured Local Event

State Police Calls: Criminal Trespass, DUI

Monday, June 29, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Criminal Trespass in Limestone Township

Around 12:32 p.m. on June 26, Clarion-based State Police investigating an incident of trespassing at a 57-year-old Summerville man’s property located on Forest Drive in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident involved a 2006 Pontiac Vibe.

According to police, the investigation resulted in the property owner declining prosecution.

DUI in Clarion Township

According to police, around 1:40 a.m. on June 26, a DUI occurred on State Route 66 and Eberline Road, in Clarion Township.

Police say the driver of a 1997 Chevrolet Lumina admitted to drinking multiple alcoholic beverages, and he had a high BAC when given a breath test.

Police identified the driver as 44-year-old William Blumling, of McDonald, Pa.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

