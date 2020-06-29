State Police Calls: Criminal Trespass, DUI

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Criminal Trespass in Limestone Township

Around 12:32 p.m. on June 26, Clarion-based State Police investigating an incident of trespassing at a 57-year-old Summerville man’s property located on Forest Drive in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident involved a 2006 Pontiac Vibe.

According to police, the investigation resulted in the property owner declining prosecution.

DUI in Clarion Township

According to police, around 1:40 a.m. on June 26, a DUI occurred on State Route 66 and Eberline Road, in Clarion Township.

Police say the driver of a 1997 Chevrolet Lumina admitted to drinking multiple alcoholic beverages, and he had a high BAC when given a breath test.

Police identified the driver as 44-year-old William Blumling, of McDonald, Pa.

