Summerville Woman Involved in Head-On Collision

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say one woman was transported by ambulance following a head-on crash in Perry Township last week.

Police say around 12:19 p.m. on June 23, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Number 8 Road just east of Mohney Road in Perry Township.

According to police, 33-year-old Chelsea E. Fenstermaker, of Summerville, was operating a 2011 Dodge Avenger, traveling west on Number 8 Road, when she crossed the double yellow center line and struck a 2011 Jeep Wrangler, operated by 53-year-old Kelly L. Young, of Punxsutawney, head-on in the eastbound lane.

Police say following the initial impact, Young’s vehicle rolled onto the guide rail in the south side of the roadway on its passenger side, while Fenstermaker’s vehicle spun approximately 90 degrees.

Young was wearing a seatbelt. She suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Punxsutawney Area Hospital by Jefferson County EMS.

Fenstermaker was not wearing a seatbelt. She suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed by South Side Towing.

Perry Township Volunteer Fire Company also assisted at the scene.

Fenstermaker was cited for a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.