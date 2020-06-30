‘I Love Clarion’ Celebration to Include Wildcats Football Mascot Unveiling

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The “I Love Clarion” Celebration is scheduled for Friday, July 3, at the Clarion Mall, and will include the unveiling of the new Wildcats Football logo, mascot, and uniforms.

[PHOTO: Serving on a planning committee for the logo and mascot reveal are Dave Eggleton (offensive coordinator and former C-L head coach), Cory Rex (Wildcats Boosters President), Ken Burkett, Karl Jacobson (logo designer), and Larry Wiser (head coach).]

Beginning around 5:00 p.m., inside the mall, the Central Clarion Wildcats Football cooperative for Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, and North Clarion will officially launch its new team logo and mascot.

Ken Burkett, Executive Director for the Jefferson County History Center in Brookville, will be giving a presentation and taking a look at the Wildcat Regiment (105 Regiment) that served in the Civil War and included soldiers from Clarion, Jefferson, Armstrong, and Clearfield Counties.

At the end of Ken’s presentation, the Central Clarion Wildcats will reveal the new logo, along with the mascot and new uniforms.

Outside of the mall, there will be local businesses selling food and refreshments. Some of the food items include hamburgers by Red River Roadhouse, hot dogs by Moose Lodge #101, and Frozen Custard by The Meadows Original Frozen Custard. The Clarion Chamber Trailer will also be on site to provide soft drinks and bottled water.

The food establishments are being required to wear face masks and gloves when serving food. We ask that when standing in line, please practice social distancing. People are also encouraged to support all of the local restaurants – plan a picnic and order some great food from the area restaurants and bring it with you.

Then at 7:00 p.m., back by popular demand will be The Wrangler Band. They will perform a variety of music from country hits to classic rock.

C93 will be on hand with a live remote for the event, and the highlight of the celebration will be a fantastic fireworks display. The display will take place at dusk and will be presented by Pyrotecnico.

Bring a chair or sit in your vehicle – but please remember – to practice social distancing at all times.

The day will be a great time to celebrate our nation’s independence with your friends, family, and community.

For more information please contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry at 814-226-9161, info@clarionpa.com, visit online at www.clarionpa.com or at www.Facebook.com/ClarionAreaChamber.

