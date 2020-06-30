 

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: BBQ Baconburger

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Posted by Haley Bauer

This burger, stacked with bacon and onion rings, will become a family favorite!

BBQ Baconburger

Ingredients

12 frozen onion rings

2 pounds ground beef
1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
6 slices pepper jack cheese
6 hamburger buns, split and toasted
1 cup barbecue sauce
6 cooked bacon strips
Toppings: lettuce leaves, sliced tomato, and dill pickles

Directions

~Bake onion rings according to package directions.

~Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine beef, garlic salt, and pepper; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into six 3/4-in.-thick patties.

~In a large nonstick skillet, cook burgers over medium heat five to seven minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 160°, adding cheese during the last minute of cooking.

~Serve on buns with barbecue sauce, bacon, onion rings, and toppings as desired.


