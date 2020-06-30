DCNR Seeking Online Public Input on Pennsylvania’s Public and Private Forests

HARRISBURG, Pa. – On Monday, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn invited public input in an online survey helping DCNR chart the future course for forestlands in Pennsylvania.

“As the department moves forward in developing a new strategic plan, those who appreciate, work in, or recreate in Pennsylvania’s forests have a remarkable opportunity to shape the future management and sustainability of Pennsylvania’s forest resources,” Dunn said. ”I encourage all to become a part of this state’s rich forest planning heritage by completing the survey.”

Beginning July 1 and continuing through August 31, the survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete.

Stakeholders, outdoors enthusiasts, and others who visit and enjoy approximately 17 million acres of forestlands in Pennsylvania will be asked to weigh in on perceived individual forest use, and personal values placed on forests.

DCNR is in the process of writing a new strategic plan, designed to set its mission and overarching goals.

It guides how the department provides leadership in forest management and conservation on both public and private lands in urban and rural areas.

Reflected in the public survey are questions designed to shape how the department:

Considers opinions and attitudes of citizens about forests and the agency’s work

Steers its mission, goals, objectives and the methods used to achieve them

Weighs attitudes and opinions on: Forest restoration, watershed protection, plants, wildlife, and biodiversity Working forests and the resources that come from them such as oil, gas, and timber Recreational activities such as hiking, biking, and motorized Climate change Forest education, outreach, and understanding of forest management practice and wood products Value of trees and forest products



Details on Pennsylvania’s state forestlands and 20 state forest districts can be found at the DCNR website.

