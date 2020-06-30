Senior Spotlight: Clarion’s Alex Cussins to Attend Clarion University

 

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

cussinsWith graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Alex Cussins.

Name: Alex Cussins
Name of school: Clarion High School
Hometown: Clarion, Pa.

Parents: Dave and Jen Cussins

Tell us about yourself: I am a senior at Clarion Area High School. I have ran cross country since 7th grade. I was in junior high student council. I love to run and hang out with my friends as much as I can when I am not working at McDonald’s.

School activities and sports: Yearbook, Cross Country, Treasurer of Drama Club

Awards: Fifth Man award and Team award both in cross country

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Stormer

Favorite subject: Science

Favorite memories from school: College Chem last year when Mrs. Stormer stop on our way home to get us ice cream the last day we had to go to Pitt.

Future plans: Attend Clarion University in the fall for mid-level education/special education.

Advice for future students: Break out of your shell and find different friends, make good memories with all of your friends, don’t exclude people invite everyone.

Favorite bands: Twenty one pilots

Favorite movies: Grownups

Who is your favorite celebrity or athlete? Adam Sandler

forbes-adam-sandler

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? Spaghetti

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? No, because you can eat cereal with or without milk.

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s: My parents, all my teachers who I have had though out the years

