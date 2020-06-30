SPONSORED: St. Joseph Church Hosting Online July 4 Activities
St. Joseph’s 81st Annual 4th of July Celebration, Clarion County’s oldest Independence Day event, is being hosted online now through noon on Saturday, July 4.
The traditional meal, games, and entertainment was scaled back to include only online and mail-based activities this year as a safety precaution due to COVID-19.
Despite the circumstances, organizers are not letting the church’s eighty years of tradition pass without a celebration, even if it is reduced. The committee is holding three large drawings, as well as an online quilt auction and sale.
The drawings include the Grand Prize drawing worth over $10,000.00 in cash and prizes; the Rosary Society’s traditional drawing featuring a handmade quilt and prizes donated by local businesses; and a Mega 50-50 drawing. Tickets are available to purchase online until noon on July 4 and drawings will be livestreamed that day at 4:00 p.m.
The online quilt auction and sale is also open and will continue until noon on July 4. Sixteen handmade quilts are featured. Depending on size and design, each quilt averages 100 to 200 hours to complete and holds an estimated retail value of between $800.00 and $1,000.00, making this event one of the largest quilt giveaways in Clarion’s tri-county area. To place a bid or purchase a quilt directly log onto www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org.
Proceeds from these activities benefit St. Joseph Catholic School, one of the oldest Catholic schools in the Erie Diocese.
The annual Liberty 5K will be held either virtually or live at a later date, pending health and safety precautions.
Drawing tickets can be purchased online or requested by phoning the parish office at 814-226-7288 or emailing stjoseph4thofjuly@gmail.com.
For more information on the drawings and to access the auction and sale, visit www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org, Facebook @stjoseph4thofjuly or call 814-226-7288.
