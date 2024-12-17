CHAMPS AGAIN: Karns City Overwhelms Elk County Catholic, 7-1, to Capture D9 Class A Girls Soccer Title
Hanna Dailey scores three more goals as Gremlins roll to 27th district championship in last 31 seasons
MORE THAN A NUMBER: Brookville Setter Sammy Whitling Proves Greatness Can’t Be Measured
WATCH: Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show – Playoff Preview Edition
No Budget, No Study: State Crisis Puts Clarion County Jail Plans on Hold
The Raiders’ senior quietly piled up hundreds of unrecorded assists before officially reaching 1,000, proving that her impact has always gone far beyond the stat sheet.
Hosts Dave Katis and Brock Jordan sit down to discuss the upcoming District 9 playoffs and more on the Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Day: Nightshade
Tonight: Katis and Jordan Sit Down for Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show: Playoff Preview Edition
On tonight's episode, Dave Katis and Brock Jordan sit down to discuss the upcoming district football playoffs, including key matchups, players to watch, and discuss the all-region teams.
Venango County Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting, Groping Actresses at Haunted Attraction
A Venango County man is facing multiple felony charges after state police allege he sexually assaulted and harassed several performers during a haunted attraction at Two Mile Run County Park.
Sligo Elementary Inducts 16 Students Into Inaugural Honor Society Chapter
Sligo Elementary School established a new honor society chapter, inducting 16 students based on academic achievement and character.
Newbie Teen Injured After SUV Slams Into Utility Pole in Mahoning Township
State Police say a New Bethlehem woman’s vehicle hit a utility pole last Thursday night, causing disabling damage.
Road Rage Incident on I-80 Leads to Charges Against Shippenville Man
Two drivers are facing criminal charges after a roadside confrontation reportedly turned physical in Brookville earlier this month.
Special Olympics Team Clarion Athletes Advance to Fall Festival State Championships
The team had a fine showing at the Western Fall Sectionals, hosted by Slippery Rock University, in September.
No Budget, No Study: State Crisis Puts Clarion County Jail Plans on Hold
“We can only hope that the state government begins to address their responsibilities.”
A Halloween Tradition With Heart Grows in Seneca
What started as a teenage Halloween hobby has grown into a Seneca tradition that brings chills, cheers, and charitable giving to families in need.
State Touts Vet Labs as ‘First Line of Defense’ in Bird Flu Battle
State officials are highlighting the role of Pennsylvania's veterinary labs in the ongoing battle against avian influenza, which has already cost the state 7.1 million birds.
Case Involving Four Deceased Infants Moves to Common Pleas Court for Armstrong County Woman
A Ford City woman is in jail on a criminal homicide charge after she told police she gave birth to four infants at her former Cadogan Township residence and left their bodies in a closet and the attic, according to court documents.
Police: Pickup Rolls Over on Route 839; Knox Driver Leaves Scene Before Trooper Arrive
Police say a Knox man lost control of his vehicle and rolled over after hitting an embankment Saturday evening
Wednesday's outlook - Widespread frost in the morning. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 56. Gentle breeze.
This moist savory bread pairs nicely with a variety of main dishes!
