618 New COVID-19 Cases Across PA Bring Statewide Total to 86,606

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 30, that there are 618 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 86,606.

There are 6,649 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 35 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 633 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 677,581 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 30, ​78% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/30/20 – 618

6/29/20 – 492

6/28/20 – 505

6/27/20 – 621

6/26/20 – 600

6/25/20 – 579

6/24/20 – 495

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 73 1 74 6 Butler 302 5 307 13 Clarion 34 0 34 2 Clearfield 72 0 72 0 Crawford 53 0 53 0 Elk 13 2 15 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 104 4 108 6 Jefferson 21 1 22 1 McKean 15 2 17 1 Mercer 136 4 140 6 Venango 18 0 18 0 Warren 5 1 6 0

County Case Counts to Date