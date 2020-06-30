 

Featured Local Event

618 New COVID-19 Cases Across PA Bring Statewide Total to 86,606

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 @ 12:06 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 30, that there are 618 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 86,606.

There are 6,649 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 35 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 633 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 677,581 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 30, ​78% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/30/20 – 618
6/29/20 – 492
6/28/20 – 505
6/27/20 – 621
6/26/20 – 600
6/25/20 – 579
6/24/20 – 495

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 73 1 74 6
Butler 302 5 307 13
Clarion 34 0 34 2
Clearfield 72 0 72 0
Crawford 53 0 53 0
Elk 13 2 15 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 104 4 108 6
Jefferson 21 1 22 1
McKean 15 2 17 1
Mercer 136 4 140 6
Venango 18 0 18 0
Warren 5 1 6 0

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 339 5092
Allegheny 2760 54493
Armstrong 74 2081
Beaver 669 6136
Bedford 82 1489
Berks 4527 19335
Blair 71 5552
Bradford 57 3454
Bucks 5744 35897
Butler 307 6703
Cambria 80 7613
Cameron 3 262
Carbon 278 4181
Centre 201 4220
Chester 3711 26388
Clarion 34 970
Clearfield 72 2285
Clinton 78 1345
Columbia 400 3049
Crawford 53 2398
Cumberland 852 11153
Dauphin 2045 17570
Delaware 7201 36619
Elk 15 946
Erie 607 11441
Fayette 116 4868
Forest 7 241
Franklin 925 8559
Fulton 18 498
Greene 41 1240
Huntingdon 252 1581
Indiana 108 2930
Jefferson 22 1029
Juniata 111 828
Lackawanna 1703 11330
Lancaster 4442 29680
Lawrence 102 2652
Lebanon 1342 8435
Lehigh 4235 23986
Luzerne 2910 19309
Lycoming 182 4046
McKean 17 1497
Mercer 140 4133
Mifflin 63 2419
Monroe 1421 10315
Montgomery 8448 57890
Montour 73 4318
Northampton 3413 23237
Northumberland 304 3367
Perry 86 1557
Philadelphia 21600 103735
Pike 496 3035
Potter 15 294
Schuylkill 741 7794
Snyder 66 885
Somerset 61 3550
Sullivan 5 176
Susquehanna 182 1702
Tioga 25 1083
Union 92 2295
Venango 18 1145
Warren 6 683
Washington 219 7680
Wayne 140 2398
Westmoreland 646 17411
Wyoming 38 1079
York 1515 22019

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • 2% are ages 13-18;
  • 7% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
  • 24% are ages 50-64; and
  • 27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,735 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,261 cases among employees, for a total of 20,996 at 692 distinct facilities in 52 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 4,539 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 6,569 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.


