A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 58. Light northeast wind.

Wednesday – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night – Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Thursday – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light north wind.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Friday – Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Friday Night – Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Independence Day – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.