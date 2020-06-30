Clarion Hospital to Offer Antibody Testing

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – COVID-19 antibody testing is now available at Clarion Hospital.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Butler Health System Laboratory now offers SARS-CoV-2 (COVID) IgG antibody test using Beckman Coulter’s SARS-CoV-2 IgG assay on Beckman’s DxI 800 analyzer. This test received FDA Emergency Use Authorization. This is the only IgG assay from top four in vitro diagnostic manufacturers that detects antibodies targeting the receptor binding domain on the spike protein of the novel coronavirus that is driving the ongoing global pandemic.

According to a release from Butler health System, it is believed that these antibodies have the potential to be neutralizing antibodies and may play a role in lasting immunity. The test has a confirmed 100% Positive Percent Agreement (sensitivity) and 99.6% Negative Percent Agreement (specificity) and at 18 days post PCR confirmed positive test. The assay uses immobilized virus antigens on magnetic particles to capture IgG antibodies from patient serum samples and reveals them using labeled anti-IgG antibodies.

The required blood specimen can be collected at any BHS Outreach collection locations. A providers order is required for testing.

For testing locations visit www.butlerhealthsystem.org.

