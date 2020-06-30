Harrison E. Best, 74, of Knox, passed away early Sunday morning, June 28, 2020 at Shippenville Healthcare following an illness.

Born April 4, 1946 in Sligo, he was a son of the late Homer and Sarah Eisenhuth Best. He married the former Alberta Huey on September 21, 2002 and she survives. He was formerly married to Kathleen Wade Quinn of Strattanville.

Mr. Best worked for 20 years at Knox Glass until the closure of the plant. He also worked for Christie Trucking.

He was a member of the Mt. Joy United Methodist Church in Knox and enjoyed camping, mowing the grass, hunting, NASCAR, and conversing with all his children on a weekly basis.

Survivors include his wife, Alberta; three sons: Joel Best and his fiance, Ginny, of Knox; Jeremy Best and Stacy of Fisher, and Deni Best and Casey of Emlenton; one daughter, Sara Berberich and her husband, Bill, of Lower Burrell; ten grandchildren, six great grandchildren and three step grandchildren. Mr. Best is also survived by a brother, Bill Best, and four sisters: Jane Burns, Kate Thomas, Betty Huffman and Peggy Brannen.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John “Woody” Best; an infant son, Jade; stepdaughter, Rhonda Thompson; two brothers, Homer “Jack” Best, Jr. and Charlie Best; a sister, Wanda Brosious, and Jay Best.

A private family visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox. The public is invited to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Cedarview Memorial Park, 1923 Fisher Road, Strattanville. Pastor Tom Dymack will officiate over the services. Wearing a face mask is strongly suggested to comply with the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the Pennsylvania governor.

Online condolences may be sent to Mr. Best’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

