Knox Woman Overcoming Life Changing Injuries

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Nearly three years of surgeries and recovery are finally bearing fruit for a Knox woman who was injured in a serious car accident.

(PICTURED: Carolyn Linberg on the beach in Top Sail, North Carolina. Photo by Steph Marlow)

Carolyn Linberg was in a head-on crash in Beaver Township, Clarion County, just outside of Knox nearly three years ago.

According to her best friend Steph Marlow, who has lived with her and helped her since the crash, Linberg was the last of the crash victims flown from the scene because she was entrapped in her vehicle, and it took first responders nearly 45 minutes to get her out.

“Those first couple of days were touch and go because of the blood loss. She lost more than half of the blood in her body,” Marlow told exploreClarion.com.

Since then, Linberg has undergone between 13 and 15 surgeries, on everything from her legs to her eye. She’s had plates and pins put in her legs and has undergone knee replacement on both knees, among other surgeries.

“It’s been a long, long road,” Linberg said.

Linberg said that she still has at least one more surgery to go and may possibly need one more after that, but she’s still pushing ahead.

“I am getting on with things, doing what I can when I can. I’ve started to get out more.”

Marlow noted that Linberg had been very limited by her injuries over the last couple of years, but has recently been able to take a trip that allowed her to do something she sorely missed.

“Recently was Cal’s first time able to get back on a beach, touch the ocean water, and try surf fishing. It has been an excruciating three years for her. However, this day has shown, nothing will stop her now.”

The trip was to Top Sail, North Carolina, where Linberg’s longtime friend Betty lives.

“It was purely amazing,” Linberg said.

The beach near her friend’s home isn’t a public beach, but landowners there can give their guests permission to utilize it, and Linberg was permitted to drive her Jeep right down to the water’s edge.

“I got to get out and go fishing in the ocean, and it was wonderful to just sit in my chair and relax and not worry about my upcoming surgery or the pain I was feeling. I had no pain that day,” Linberg said.

While Linberg still goes to physical therapy regularly and still has more recovery ahead, she gives a lot of credit to the people who have helped her get where she is now.

“I owe a lot to the rehab individuals at Oil City Health and Rehab. They got me moving and walking, and when I thought I knew I couldn’t do it, they pushed me enough to do it.”

Of course, she counts Marlow among the people who have made a big difference along the way.

“I appreciate everything she has done for me, getting me out and being here to take care of, and pushing me when I needed it.”

She noted her dogs have always played an important role in her life and said Marlow understood that, as well.

“Steph even got me a new little puppy when I was really down and out, and that got me back out of my stupor.”

The gratitude doesn’t stop there, though. Marlow noted that they wanted to thank Wolf’s Camping Resort, who held a fundraiser to help raise money to help Linberg with her living expenses after the crash.

“They were a big help, and also made sure her vehicle got secured.”

Linberg also wanted to thank Knox and Emlenton Fire Companies, who responded to the crash, as well as the employees at Clarion County. Linberg worked as a corrections officer for Clarion County prior to the crash and said the vacation, personal, and sick days other county employees donated to her through a sick bank program made a huge difference.

“It helped tremendously. I didn’t have to worry about my home being sold just to have money to live off of. They donated their vacation and sick days, and it lasted me for months, and I’d really like to thank all of them for that.”

