Patricia “Pat” J. McFarland, 73, passed away in the morning of June 28, 2020 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born October 30, 1946 in Johnstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Orion and Josephine (Miller) Womer. On June 4, 1966, she married the love of her life, Arnold F. McFarland; he preceded her in death on January 26, 1991.

For most of her life, Pat worked as a Fiscal Assistant for Polk Center.

Pat found joy in the little things, such as tending to her home, crocheting, and gardening. She was also a one-time member of the Polk Fire Department as an EMT, a member of the Polk United Methodist Church, and belonged to the Women of the Moose. Her most cherished memories in life will always be the time she spent with her family.

Left to remember her are her three daughters, Lisa Garris and her husband, Bob, and Kristi Tanner and her husband, Mike, both of Franklin, and Melinda Hoffman and her significant other, Lindy “Mac” McCleary, of Mercer; her thirteen grandchildren, Jennifer Moon, and her special friend, of Franklin, Jeffrey Fink and his fiancee, Melissa Emick, of Oil City, Jocelyn Garris and her fiance, Josh Shontz, of Reno, Chelsea Garris and her special friend, Josh Updyke, of Franklin, Tricia Dickinson and her fiance, Johnny Haylett, of Franklin, Jonathan Dickinson of Polk, Stephanie Tanner of Monaca, PA, Samantha D’Antonio and her husband, Chris, of Industry, PA, Tyler Tanner of Beaver, PA, Karlyssa Bump and her husband, Cody, of Mercer, Abby Hoffman and her special friend, Brent Haylett, of Franklin, Chad Hoffman of Slippery Rock, and Eric Hoffman of Mercer; and her fifteen great-grandchildren.

Further surviving her are two brothers, Phillip Womer of Grove City, and Joseph Womer and his wife, Janet of Oil City; her special friend and sister-in-law, Sue Sheffer and her husband, Larry, of Cranberry, PA; and her dog, Charlie.

In addition to her parents and husband, Pat was preceded in death by great-grandchild, Gage Fink; her brother, Rev. Albert Womer; her sister, Iva Williams; and by Puppy Girl.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323 from 3 pm to 7 pm. Funeral services for Pat will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Pat will be laid to rest next to her husband in Old Sandy Cemetery.

A live stream of Pat’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020. For those that wish to received a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the live stream.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Pat’s honor to the charity of one’s choice.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

