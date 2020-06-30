State Police Investigating Statutory Rape in Monroe Township

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of statutory rape in Monroe Township.

On June 28, a case of sexual assault was reported to the Clarion-based State Police.

Police say a known 30-year-old female victim from New Bethlehem reported she had been sexually assaulted by a relative multiple times between January 1994 and January 2009.

The investigation is ongoing.

