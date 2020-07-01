A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Thursday – Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light north wind.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Friday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Independence Day – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

