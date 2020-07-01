Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Cordon Bleu Pasta
Wednesday, July 1, 2020 @ 12:07 AM
A flavorful meal that you will love!
Chicken Cordon Bleu Pasta
Ingredients
3 cups uncooked penne pasta
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 – 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened and cubed
1-1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese, divided
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3 cups sliced cooked chicken breasts
3/4 cup crumbled cooked bacon
3/4 cup cubed fully cooked ham
3 tablespoons dry bread crumbs
Directions
~Preheat oven to 350°. Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente.
~Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, heat cream and cream cheese over medium heat until smooth, stirring occasionally. Stir in 1 cup Swiss cheese, onion powder, garlic salt, and pepper until blended.
~Drain pasta; stir in chicken, bacon, and ham. Add sauce; toss to coat. Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and the bread crumbs.
~Bake, uncovered, 18-22 minutes (or until heated through).
~Makes 6 servings.
