Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Cordon Bleu Pasta

A flavorful meal that you will love!

Chicken Cordon Bleu Pasta

Ingredients

3 cups uncooked penne pasta



2 cups heavy whipping cream1 – 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened and cubed1-1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese, divided1/2 teaspoon onion powder1/2 teaspoon garlic salt1/4 teaspoon pepper3 cups sliced cooked chicken breasts3/4 cup crumbled cooked bacon3/4 cup cubed fully cooked ham3 tablespoons dry bread crumbs

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°. Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente.

~Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, heat cream and cream cheese over medium heat until smooth, stirring occasionally. Stir in 1 cup Swiss cheese, onion powder, garlic salt, and pepper until blended.

~Drain pasta; stir in chicken, bacon, and ham. Add sauce; toss to coat. Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and the bread crumbs.

~Bake, uncovered, 18-22 minutes (or until heated through).

~Makes 6 servings.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.