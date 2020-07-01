 

Clarion Hospital Reports Three New Positive COVID-19 Tests

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 @ 03:07 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

image (4)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported three new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update: Wednesday, July 1, 2020

On Wednesday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests thru 06/30/2020: 1606
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 1069
Positives: 43

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests thru 06/30/2020: 9085
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 3743
Positives: 261

Hospital Inpatients as of 01/01/2020, 10:00 a.m.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 3 patients. 1 suspected. 2 confirmed. 0 ICU.
Clarion Hospital: 1 patient. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Other Notes and Recommendations:

  • BMH’s outdoor testing facility has seen a dramatic increase this week, much of it related to out of state travel, and people exposed to unmasked, un-distanced crowds.
  • Practice good hygiene.
  • Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Wear a mask.
  • Maintain minimum distance of 6 feet from others.
  • If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

