Cory Allen Fields age 32, of Route 219 Brockway, PA; died on Monday June 29, 2020, at his residence.

Born on September 23, 1987 in DuBois, PA; he was the son of Steven (Kellyann) Fields of Brockway and Wendy Welsh of Brookville, PA.

Cory was employed at Ridgmont Personal Care Facility in Ridgway as a cook. He was Methodist by faith. He enjoyed drawing, writing poetry, hunting and fishing, riding his 4 wheeler and sports cars. Most of all he enjoyed the time he spent with his girls.

In addition to his parents he is survived by 2 daughters: Ashlynn and Zaida Fields; 2 sisters: Jessica (Quintin) Raybuck of Falls Creek, PA and Brandon Leitner of St. Marys, PA; 2 brothers: Ryan (Kasie) Fields and Cameron Fields both of Brockway; 2 step-sisters: Sierra Wonderling of Dagus Mines, PA and Emma Hutchins of Ridgway and a step-brother: Christopher Hutchins of Arkansas. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, July 2 from 3PM to 7PM at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7PM with Pastor Dave Nagele officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Clearfield/Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission 480 Jeffers Street DuBois, PA 15801.

