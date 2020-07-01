Diane E. “Lady Di” (McDonough) Harris McGuire, age 78, of Tionesta, PA, passed away at her home surrounded by loving family on Monday, June 29, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born September 9, 1941 in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of the late Raymond and June (Caughy) McDonough.

Diane loved walking her dog Mickey (her canine best friend), reading, oil painting, working crossword puzzles, and singing karaoke. She also enjoyed “girls day out” with her other best friend, Mickey McCarthy, and traveling to her hometown of Beaver, PA to visit special classmates Peggy, Putz, and Kay, who called her by her childhood nickname of Mickey.

Diane was a stay-at-home mom early, then worked at Westinghouse where she manufactured electrical components, before retiring from US Airways where she worked in aircraft maintenance.

She married her loving husband, Charles M. McGuire in Ambridge, PA in 1999. After retirement, she and Charles bought a home in beautiful Tionesta, spending the last twenty years there.

In addition to her husband Charles, she is survived by two sons: Craig Harris of Tionesta and Scott Harris of Darlington, PA; a granddaughter: Tony Harris and two great grandsons: E.J. and Zaiden, all of San Antonio, TX. Two stepchildren: Scott DePoe and his wife Linda and their children Phillip and Scott; Shannon Tandarich and her husband Cliff and their children Lukas and Morgan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Nancy in childhood.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta. There will be no visitation or service at this time, a Memorial Gathering will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sarah Stewart Bovard Memorial Library, P.O. Box 127, Tionesta, PA 16353.

