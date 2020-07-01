Doris R. (Schellhammer) VanDervort, 88, born to Eternal Life on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Doris was born on December 3, 1931, to the late Vincent and Sara Belle (Kroh) Schellhammer in Brookville, PA.

Doris married Peter VanDervort on March 29, 1953; he preceded her in passing after fifty years of marriage.

She was a devoted registered nurse for thirty-five years at St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee, WI and a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all.

Doris is survived by three children: Cheryl (Tony) Ceretto, Brenda Comp, and Bill VanDervort; five grandchildren: Sara (Sean), Jeanna (Jim), Liz (Zach) Rachel (Austin), and Jack; two great grandchildren: Kira and Lucas; one sister: Ellen Doverspike; brother-in-law: Ron Heinlein; and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Doris is preceded in passing by two sisters:Sarah Heinlein and Lois Peterson; and one grandson: Anthony Maglio.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 11 – 11:30am at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation beginning at 11:30am and officiated by Reverend Chuck Jack.

Interment will take place at the Brookville Cemetery, Brookville, Jefferson County, PA.

Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-849-7375, leaving their name and address with the answering service. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/32215 into your web browser.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.