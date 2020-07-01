Emma J. Edwards Southard, 62, of Tionesta, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by family on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Born May 30, 1958 in Oil City, she was the only daughter of the late Floyd DeLoe and Hattie VanWormer DeLoe.

Emma enjoyed playing bingo, yard sales, and going shopping.

She was married to James C. Edwards, Sr. who preceded her in death.

On October 6, 2010, she was married to Dale V. Southard who survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, James C. Edwards, Jr. and his wife Barb of Shippenville, and Matthew Edwards of Tionesta; two daughters, Emma J. Burkett and her husband Robert of Tionesta, and Amy Edwards of Petrolia; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are six brothers, Howard, Russ, Tim, Jim, Mark, and Ed DeLoe.

In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by an infant brother and a brother Louie DeLoe.

Visitation will be held Friday from 11 am to 1 pm at the Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City where funeral services will follow at 1 pm.

Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

The family requests memorials be made to the funeral home to offset expenses.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

