Featured Local Job: Full-Time Registered Nurse

Clarion Forest VNA, a 4 Star non-profit organization, is hiring a full-time registered nurse.

The agency provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients in their homes. CFVNA has been bringing high quality, compassionate care to homes for over 40 years.

CFVNA is seeking a full-time Registered Nurse to join our Home Health Team. The RN best fit for this position is well organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place.

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

Minimum 1 year recent acute care experience; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM plus on average 1 weekend/month, 5 evenings/month, and 2 Holidays/year. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00PM – 9:00PM.

Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, Vision, Paid Time Off, 401K and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org. For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.

