Featured Local Job: Teachers

Lighthouse Island Academy (LIA), a private academic school located in Tionesta, PA, is seeking exemplary, experienced PA certified teachers.

They have immediate openings in the following areas: Special Education, and Secondary Education Science and Math (Grades 9-12).

Operated by Taylor Diversion Programs, LIA seeks positive, knowledgeable teachers who will inspire student learning, provide guidance for their success in academics, and support their interpersonal and daily living skills.

LIA, located along the beautiful Allegheny River, incorporates a nature-based curriculum, along with core competencies to complete an enriched, individualized learning experience for all students.

If you are looking for a “thinking out of the box,” teaching position, coupled with nature, small classes, excellent colleagues, and great students, you have found your “dream” job!

While not required, the successful candidate will have at least 3 years teaching experience. These are salaried Full-time positions: $35,000.00/year.

Job Type: Full-time/Part-time

Please send Resume to: ksmithtdp@gmail.com

Kathleen Smith, PhD

814.931.8748

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.