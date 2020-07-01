Man Falls Asleep at Wheel, Crashes Vehicle on Route 62

HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a 48-year-old man fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his vehicle on State Route 62 late Sunday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident occurred around 4:55 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, on Route 62 at the driveway of the “Bike Cave” Shop, in Harmony Township, Forest County.

Police say 48-year-old John M. Duncan, of McKeesport, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet S10, north on Route 62 when he fell asleep at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then entered a ditch and struck a mailbox. It came to a final rest in the ditch facing north.

Duncan suffered suspected minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

He was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained damage to the front bumper, front grille, front passenger side tire, back window, and driver’s side window.

Duncan was cited for several traffic violations.

Frank’s Auto Towing also assisted at the scene.

