McMillen’s: From an Upholstery Business to a Full-Service Flooring Outlet
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – What began as a small upholstery business in Pat and Karen McMillen’s basement over 30 years ago, has evolved into Clarion County’s well-known flooring outlet.
Pat began an upholstery business in his basement in 1988. As the business grew, it was moved to a small shop that Pat built beside their home. When the business outgrew the shop, it made it’s final move to its current location at 11993 Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, Pa., and flooring became the main focus.
Pat told exploreClarion.com, “I saw a natural connection between upholstery and flooring, so I took the leap. Flooring of all types has been our focus for over 25 years. I do very little upholstery these days.”
Located just 2 miles from downtown Clarion, McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring takes great pride in offering a large selection of quality products and providing excellent service. They carry all of the big names in quality flooring such as Shaw, Mohawk, Mannington, Mullican, Congoleum, and many more. They also provide a large selection of carpet, real hardwood, waterproof vinyl plank, sheet vinyl and tile.
With so many homeowners involved with Do-It-Yourself projects, customers have the option of choosing from the many in-stock specials they have on hand. The customer can see the product and take it home with them the same day.
For those not interested in tackling the big projects themselves, McMillen’s has a full-time installation team with decades of experience in all types of flooring in both residential and commercial installations.
One of the unique services the business provides is binding. McMillen’s is the only store in the area that offers on-site carpet binding. Customers can choose any carpet and have it custom made into an area rug of any shape or size with that nice finished edge to fit the area. McMillen’s has done a brisk binding business for customers from Clarion to Pittsburgh and beyond.
With the increase of people who like to shop in the evenings or on the weekends, McMillen’s website www.mcmillenscarpet.com makes it possible for customers to browse and shop for flooring online. One of the options allows customers to upload a photo of their room and try virtual samples of flooring in order to see how the space will look when completed.
Besides providing quality products and excellent service, McMillen’s adds one more layer of recognition by being a family-owned business. Pat’s mother has been the bookkeeper since the beginning and still comes to work regularly. Pat’s wife, Karen, came on board four years ago.
Their son, Jake has been working with them for about six years and is building a solid reputation as a great installer. He is detail-oriented, and it shows in his work.
The McMillens noted that another prominent family member has contributed to the company’s success: their little dog Skippy. Skippy – who is described as the store’s mascot or even a great sales”man” – has been coming to work with Pat for almost 10 years and adds to the friendly atmosphere of the store.
