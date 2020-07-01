PennDOT Extends Expiration Dates on Driver Licenses, ID Cards, and Learner’s Permits

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, and learner’s permits, will be extended for Pennsylvania residents in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Effective June 23, 2020, expiration dates for driver licenses, photo ID cards, and learner’s permits scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through July 31, 2020, have been extended until July 31, 2020. These extensions are in addition to those announced on May 27, 2020.

A camera card is considered a driver’s license, so it is covered by the same terms and conditions extending other driver’s license products. Camera cards with expiration dates within this timeframe are also extended through July 31, 2020.

The following products were previously extended until June 30,2020, and will not be extended:

Vehicle registrations of all classes which includes, but not limited to, mass transit vehicle registrations, apportioned vehicle registrations, fleet vehicle registrations, dealer plate registrations, temporary registrations and biennial farm exemption certificates scheduled to expire from March 16 through June 30, 2020.

Safety inspections and emissions inspections scheduled to expire from March 16 through June 30, 2020.

Persons with Disabilities parking placards scheduled to expire from March 16 through June 30, 2020.

Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; and driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

PennDOT will continue to evaluate these processes and will communicate any changes with the public.

More COVID-19 information is available at www.health.pa.gov. For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov or www.PennDOT.gov.

