Rick’s Racing Roundup: A Successful Firecracker 100 Weekend

LERNERVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – For the first time in several years, Lernerville Speedway was able to complete the Firecracker 100 weekend without any major delays from Mother Nature.

(PHOTO: Max Blair of Titusville takes the checkers as he defeats the World of Outlaws. Photo by Paul Arch.)

Thursday night action found local driver Max Blair, of Titusville, taking the victory with an exciting last couple of laps. For Blair, it was his third career win with the World of Outlaws late model series and was worth six thousand dollars.

Action resumed on Friday where Brandon Sheppard evened the score for the Outlaws with a dominating performance as the series point leader led every lap of the twenty five lap feature. Former Lernerville champion Michael Norris had an impressive run coming home in the second spot ahead of late model legend Scott Bloomquist.

Night Three of the Firecracker found all the heavy hitters ready do battle for the $30,000.00 winner’s check. When the checkers flew, it was Cade Dillard, of Louisiana, scoring his first Firecracker win and the biggest win of his career.

“I really don’t know what to say right now,” an elated Dillard said in victory lane. “This whole deal is a dream comes true. I never in a million years thought something like this could happen to me.”

Following Dillard across the line for second was Thursday’s winner Max Blair. The Titusville driver would also win the special fifty lap RUSH late model feature on Saturday for the second year in a row and it was worth another ten thousand dollars. For his two wins and second place Blair took home over $31,000.00 making for a profitable weekend.

Lernerville Speedway will be back in action this Friday when the BRP Modified Tour is set to take center stage for the first time this season. They will be joined by the 410 and 305 sprint cars, along with the pro stocks. Fans will also be treated to the always popular fireworks this Friday.

On Saturday, several tracks battled the elements as Hummingbird Speedway and Mercer Raceway Park both fell victim to rain. Both tracks will give it another try hoping to be back in action this coming Saturday.

Sharon Speedway was able to get their 2020 season underway with a popular victory as fan favorite Dave Blaney dominated the sprint car season opener. Ohio Speedweek, featuring the All-Star Circuit of Champions, gets underway this Friday at Attica Raceway Park. The final two shows of the week will take place at Sharon Speedway on July 11th and 12th. For Blaney, it was a great chance to shake down his new Lou Blaney tribute car for the two big shows coming up.

The RUSH wingless sprint cars were also on the card Saturday at Sharon and Jeremy Weaver of Stoneboro scored his first win of 2020 in convincing fashion. The win made a great birthday present for car owner and former racer Cal Hul, of Oil City, who just turned ninety years old! Sharon will not be in action this Saturday, July 4th, as they prepare for the upcoming Ohio Speedweek shows.

After their first rain out of the season, Tri-City Raceway was graced with perfect weather this past Sunday as they completed their third show of the 2020 season under new owner Merle Black and crew. Six time Mercer Raceway champion Jimmy Holden, of Tiona, made his first visit to the Venango County oval a good one as he scored his first career Tri-City win.

Carl Bowser made it three different winners in three races in sprint car competition as he led all twenty five laps for his first win of the season and second of his career at Tri-City. George Hobaugh, of Evans City, competed a solid weekend finishing second to Bowser after finishing second to Dave Blaney a night earlier giving him a pair of runner ups on the weekend.

Tri-City Raceway will be back in action this Sunday with another action pack show featuring the 410 sprint cars and 358 modifieds. This Sunday will find fireworks on tap for the fans along with many giveaways to celebrate Independence Day with racing slated to get underway at 6:00 p.m.

