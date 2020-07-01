Senior Spotlight: Keystone’s Myka Best Dreams of Working in the Culinary Industry

With graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Myka Best.

Name: Myka Best

Name of school: Keystone High School

Hometown: Knox, Pa.



Michael and Shelly Best

Tell us about yourself: I’m 18 years old, a senior at Keystone High School and the Clarion County Career Center. I was the president of my Culinary Arts shop for two years and participated in SkillsUSA my 11th and 12th grade years. I’m very family oriented and I love to cook, bake and watch horror movies. I enjoy practicing Special Effects Makeup and being outside, especially if I’m fishing.

Awards: 2nd place medal at SkillsUSA for the hot cook competition. Student of the Quarter at the Career Center 10th and 11th grade years.

Favorite teacher: Mr. Vaughn

Favorite subject: History

Favorite memories from school: Some of my favorite memories include independent studying Mr. Vaughn’s Holocaust class, even though I didn’t get to finish it. I also loved all three years in my Culinary shop with Chef Shook and Mrs. Horne. I’ll always cherish the times I shared with all of them and they all hold a special place in my heart.

Future plans: I plan to enter the culinary workforce and save some money before attending Westmoreland County Community College. When I go to college, I hope to do an apprenticeship for Baking and Pastry Arts, or dual major in Baking and Pastry Arts and Culinary Arts, and earn my associate’s degree. I’m getting married in May of 2021 to my fiance Bruce Seyler, and I hope to start a family sometime after that. My ultimate goal is to operate a bakery off of my property so that I can do what I love and be available for my children at all times.

Advice for future students: Good grades aren’t the most important thing. They’ll only get you so far in life, but once you’re out of college, the biggest thing that’s going to matter, is your character. If you’re a good person, you’ll get farther in life than someone who’s a horrible person.

Pets: A dog named Dexter

Favorite bands: I don’t have a favorite

Favorite movies: Any horror movie, basically.

Who is your favorite celebrity or athlete? Shane Dawson

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? Everything that comes out of a cafeteria is awful.

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? No, because soup is mostly liquid and it’s made using a stock, which is basically hot water that’s flavored to go with your soup, for instance, if you were making chicken noodle soup, you would start by making chicken stock. Chicken stock is hot water with chicken base added to it. So no, cereal doesn’t even meet the definition of soup, therefore it’s not a soup.

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s: I’d like to thank my parents for everything they’ve done for me. I want to thank my brother and his girlfriend for helping me any time I need it, whether it be with advice or physical help. My fiance for loving me through all the hard times and for wanting to be with me for the rest of our lives. I need to thank my sister Jenn, because even though she’s no longer with us, she was and still is a huge part of my life and I miss her everyday. I also want to thank everyone who ever doubted me, walked out on me, or decided to not be a part of my life, because I was able to prove them wrong and I succeeded without them. I’m thanking them because they showed me the kind of person I didn’t want to be.

ABOUT SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

Each student who is interested in participating will be featured within an article that will be posted on exploreClarion.com. The article will feature information about the student and a photo.

Students must be from a school within Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, or Venango Counties to be included.

Students who would like to be featured can sign up here.

Participating students will be registered to win a prize pack that includes gift certificates to local restaurants.

The following local sponsors have contributed to help make this campaign possible:

