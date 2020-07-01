 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

all-season-jobs2All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

3rd shift Production Labor Position
Titusville $10/hr
Temp-Perm for qualified candidate

  • Wage increases at 6 months
  • 30 minute paid lunch
  • Must be able to lift up to 60 lbs.
  • Must be able to stand for 8 hour shift
  • Must pass pre-employment screening

For more info call 814-437-2148 or email tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

Part Time Parts Delivery Person
M-F 8:30 a.m. to Noon/$12-$14/hr.

  • Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening and have a valid PA Driver’s License
  • Organize and prepare the van so parts are categorized properly per invoice/customer
  • Must be detail oriented and able to work individually or as a team member.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or email tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.