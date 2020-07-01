 

State Police Calls: Trespassing, DUI

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Trespassing in Barnett Township

Marienville-based State Police say around 4:30 p.m. on June 26, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2015 Ford F-150 XLT were parked in a pull-off and trespassed onto private property on Belltown Road in Barnett Township, Forest County.

Police say related charges are pending against a 30-year-old Pittsburgh woman.

The names of the individuals involved were not released.

DUI in Limestone Township

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed the following charges against 45-year-old Kathy Jean Kramer, of Fairmount City, on Monday, June 29:

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor
– Disorderly Conduct-Unreasonable Noise, Summary
– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

The arrest occurred on June 13, 2020, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on July 16, with Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presiding.


