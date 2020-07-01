State Police Searching for Missing New Bethlehem Teen

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old New Bethlehem girl.

Police say Jocelyn G. Schrecengost was last seen by family at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, at their home in New Bethlehem.

She may be wearing a gray hoodie, black shorts with a white stripe down the side, a gray camp ball cap with a “Batman” logo on the front, and may be carrying a multi-colored book bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

