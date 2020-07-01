Woman Charged With Using Victim’s Check Without Permission Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman waived her hearing on Tuesday on theft charges for reportedly using a known victim’s check without permission.

Court documents indicate one first-degree misdemeanor count of Theft By Unlawful Taking against 28-year-old Liza Michelle Bowersox, of Fairmount City, was waived for court on Tuesday, June 30.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on August 26 with Magisterial District Judge Jarah

Lee Heeter presiding.

Bowersox remains free on $1,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charge stems from an investigation into a stolen check.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on June 21, 2019, a known male victim was interviewed and reported that while he was living with Liza Michelle Bowersox, he left starter checks and other bank information for his checking account at her residence. He reported that he signed three checks so she was able to send money to him while he was working away, due to not having a debit card.

The victim told police he called his bank to check on his account on June 20 and discovered that a check for $969.00 from his account had been deposited by a known man. He told police he believed this was done on June 19, 2019.

Police spoke to a representative of the victim’s bank about the incident, and with the victim’s permission, the bank released information about his case. The bank produced a photo of a white Chevy truck in the bank drive-through, and the plate was obtained from the photo. The bank official reported the person that deposited the check was a known man, and the check was written out to the man’s business for $969.00, dated for June 19, 2019. A copy of the check was also provided to the police.

Police also interviewed Liza Bowersox.

According to the complaint, when asked if she knew how the known man got the check, due to the fact the victim claimed she had his checks and he did not give the check to the man, Bowersox initially stated she didn’t know the man and said she had returned the checks and all of the victim’s belongings to his family. She told police she only knew the known man from her employment.

The known man was then interviewed, as well. When asked how he got the check, he told police the victim owed him money and gave him the check before going away. He said the victim told him he had money coming from a tax return, and Bowersox would tell him when the money was in the account so he could cash the check.

The complaint notes the investigation then went idle due to a lack of evidence. However, it was then reopened after New Bethlehem Borough Police received information from Clarion-based State Police that Bowersox not only knew the known man but also had a relationship with him.

The known man’s daughter was then interviewed and asked if her father knew Bowersox.

According to the complaint, she related that in May 2019, Bowersox was at an event waiting for her father. She wasn’t able to say how long her father was associated with Bowersox but detailed “a couple of other incidents” where she met her.

On March 25, 2020, police spoke to the victim again and asked him about his account and the money in it.

According to the complaint, the victim stated in an earlier statement that he was waiting for his tax money to come in, by direct deposit, to his account. He reported Bowersox knew that and was able to track it because she was present when he filed it and had his information. He told police she transported him to get his taxes done on June 5 and said the check was cashed as soon as the money was in his account. He also noted that he never had a lot of money in his account until the deposit from his tax rebate.

The charge was filed against Bowersox through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Friday, March 27.

