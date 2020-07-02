A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 88. Light north wind.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Friday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Independence Day – Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Calm wind.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Sunday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Monday – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

