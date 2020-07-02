Clarion County Recipe of the Day: 4th of July Fruit Pizza

Celebrate our country with a patriotic treat!

Ingredients

1 tube (16-1/2 ounces) refrigerated sugar cookie dough

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened



1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed2 to 3 kiwifruit, peeled and thinly sliced1 to 2 firm bananas, sliced1 can (11 ounces) mandarin oranges, drained1/2 cup red grape halves1/4 cup sugar1/4 cup orange juice2 tablespoons water1 tablespoon lemon juice1-1/2 teaspoons cornstarchPinch salt

Directions

-Pat cookie dough into an ungreased 14-in. pizza pan. Bake at 350° for 15-18 minutes or until deep golden brown; cool.

-In a bowl, beat the cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Fold in whipped topping. Spread over crust. Arrange fruit on top.

-In a saucepan, bring the sugar, orange juice, water, lemon juice, cornstarch and salt to a boil, stirring constantly for 2 minutes or until thickened. Cool; brush over fruit. Chill. Store in refrigerator.

