Clarion County Recipe of the Day: 4th of July Fruit Pizza

Thursday, July 2, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Celebrate our country with a patriotic treat!

Ingredients

1 tube (16-1/2 ounces) refrigerated sugar cookie dough
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
2 to 3 kiwifruit, peeled and thinly sliced
1 to 2 firm bananas, sliced
1 can (11 ounces) mandarin oranges, drained
1/2 cup red grape halves
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup orange juice
2 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1-1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
Pinch salt

Directions

-Pat cookie dough into an ungreased 14-in. pizza pan. Bake at 350° for 15-18 minutes or until deep golden brown; cool.
-In a bowl, beat the cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Fold in whipped topping. Spread over crust. Arrange fruit on top.
-In a saucepan, bring the sugar, orange juice, water, lemon juice, cornstarch and salt to a boil, stirring constantly for 2 minutes or until thickened. Cool; brush over fruit. Chill. Store in refrigerator.


