Clarion Man Enters Guilty Plea on Child Pornography Charges

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man who was caught in possession of child pornography entered a guilty plea in court on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, July 1, 45-year-old Alexander Johannes Latuhihin pleaded guilty to two second-degree felony counts of child pornography. The charges could carry a penalty of up to ten years in prison and a possible fine of up to $25,000.00.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Child Pornography, Felony 2 (48 counts)



– Dissemination of Photo/Film of Child Sex Acts, Felony 3 (50 counts)– Child Pornography, Felony 3 (50 counts)– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

He remains free on $20,000.00 unsecured bail.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date after a sex offender assessment has been completed.

The charges stem from an investigation into a report of sexual abuse of children/child exploitation.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on June 20, 2019, a Google representative submitted a report of sexual abuse of children/child exploitation to the National Center for Missing Exploited Children (NCMEC). Google advised that several images of child pornography were uploaded to Google Drive and Google Photos between May 4, 2019, and June 12, 2019, and were able to provide an IP address utilized by the individual uploading the child pornography. The IP address was researched and found to belong to Comcast Cable.

On August 28, 2019, Corporal Novak, of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation Northwest Computer Crimes Unit, completed an administrative subpoena to Comcast Cable in reference to the IP address for the subscriber information.

The complaint notes Comcast responded to the subpoena the same day and advised the address in question on the given date and time was assigned to an address on Boundary Street, in Clarion, under the name Alex Latuhihin.

On October 15, the incident was assigned to Trooper Whyel, of the Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crime Unit, for investigation purposes. Trooper Whyel reviewed the cybertips and the suspected child pornography, which included 42 images and one video.

According to the complaint, the images depicted prepubescent females in various states of undress exposing their genitals, chests, and buttocks, as well as performing apparent sex acts on themselves. The video allegedly showed a prepubescent female being undressed by a nude male who later appeared to have intercourse with the female.

A search warrant was then served at the Boundary Street address on November 14, according to the complaint.

The complaint states Latuhihin was also interviewed at the residence and allegedly admitted to downloading and storing child pornography from the internet with his phone and then transferring the content to his Google Drive account.

Latuhihin also stated he had stored between 50 to 100 images and videos of child pornography on his Google Drive account. He reported using his phone, a Samsung Galaxy SM-J700T, to connect to the Internet and download the previously mentioned images and videos and transfer them to his Google Drive account, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes the phone was then seized from Latuhihin’s bedroom and was later forensically analyzed.

Numerous images and one video depicting child pornography were found on the phone, according to the complaint.

Trooper Whyel personally viewed a sample of the photos and one video located on the phone and the SD card present in the phone.

A search warrant for Latuhihin’s Google Drive and Google Photos accounts was then served on December 10. The results of the warrant were received on December 20.

According to the complaint, over 100 images and videos of child pornography were discovered, as well as over 50 images of child pornography involving indecent contact between pubescent and prepubescent females/males and adults.

Latuhihin was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

