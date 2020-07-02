 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Featured Local Job: Auto Technician

Thursday, July 2, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

nolf-now-hiring-technicianNolf Chrysler Dodge is hiring an automotive technician!

Auto Technician Needed! Whether you are fresh out of a training program or you are a seasoned
tech, we encourage you to apply.

We are looking to add a dependable, persistent, independent Technician to our team. We are considering all skill levels and will train the right candidate with the baseline knowledge needed.

We are looking for a technician with the following skills:

  • Basic Automotive and mechanical knowledge to include (but not limited to): steering & suspension, radiator & engine cooling systems, batteries, starting & charging systems, brakes & brake repair, oil changes, state inspections
  • Aptitude in using various hand tools and precision measurement tools
  • Ability to follow established procedures and practices and read instruction
  • A strong commitment to all health and safety guidelines
  • Very good communication skills and attention to detail

Benefits:

  • 401K
  • Dental, Health, Vision
  • Paid Time Off
  • Employee Discounts
  • Competitive Pay based off experience

Hiring Requirements:

  • Must be 18 years or older
  • State inspection license
  • Clean driving record
  • Tools required

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $12.00 to $21.00 /hour (based off of experience)

Experience:

  • High school diploma (Preferred)
  • Valid certification (e.g. ASE) (Preferred)
  • Certification from a vocational school or completion of apprenticeship is a definite plus.

Location:
New Bethlehem, PA

License:

  • Drivers License (Required)
  • PA State inspection license (Required)

Apply in person or send resume to service@nolfdodge.com


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.