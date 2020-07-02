Featured Local Job: Part-time Member Service Representatives

 

Thursday, July 2, 2020 @ 08:07 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion Federal Credit Union is seeking two friendly, detailed oriented people to fill Part-time Member Service Representative positions.

Join one of the most member focused credit unions in the nation.

Benefits include:

  • Very Competitive starting salary
  • 401k benefits after 6 months employment
  • Paid time off
  • Generous Incentive Plan
  • Structured advancement opportunities
  • Increased pay for any Saturday hours worked (1.5 times wage)

We are looking for the most qualified individuals but will train the right people with strong customer service skills.

Interested candidates please send resume and cover letter to: info@clarionfcu.org


