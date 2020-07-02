Featured Local Job: Part-time Member Service Representatives

Clarion Federal Credit Union is seeking two friendly, detailed oriented people to fill Part-time Member Service Representative positions.

Join one of the most member focused credit unions in the nation.

Benefits include:

Very Competitive starting salary

401k benefits after 6 months employment

Paid time off

Generous Incentive Plan

Structured advancement opportunities

Increased pay for any Saturday hours worked (1.5 times wage)

We are looking for the most qualified individuals but will train the right people with strong customer service skills.

Interested candidates please send resume and cover letter to: info@clarionfcu.org

