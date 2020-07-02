Henry C. “Skip” Hoffman, 76, of Oil City, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family following a brief illness.

He was born in Washington Township, Clarion County on May 3, 1944; a son of the late Louis H. and Ethel Valre (Amsler) Hoffman.

Skip was a member of the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club, the Washington Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, and a former member of the Fryburg Lions Club.

He enjoyed gardening. Mr. Hoffman was employed as a driver for Klapec Trucking Company, until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marie (Carulli) Hoffman. Also surviving are his children: Henry C. Hoffman, Jr. and his wife Kim, Trina Hoffman Losinger, Anthony T. Hoffman and his wife Jill, Angelo J. Hoffman and his wife Jenn, Albert W. Hoffman, and Misty Hoffman; his grandchildren: Candace Hoffman, Autumn Hoffman, Andrew L. Tom, Shawn Tom, Jesse Tom, Kaitlyn Tom, Sarah Hoffman, Aren Pelc, Angelo J. Hoffman Jr., Dakota Hoffman, Roy Hoffman, and Brandon Hoffman; and his great-grandchildren: Emily, Brendon, and Colson Hoffman. Skip is also survived by his brothers, Leonard and Bob Hoffman; his sisters, Carolyn Hoffman Jagielski and Linda Griebel; and a step-brother, Rex Lacaz.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Shirley Confer and Barbara Hoffman; his brothers, William Hoffman and Randy Lacaz; and his dear grandson, Christopher M. Hoffman.

There will be no visitation or funeral service held.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

To express online condolences to Henry’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

