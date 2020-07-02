Judy M. Copley, 77, of Titusville passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Mrs. Copley was born on February 21, 1943, in Titusville to the late Harrison and Margaret (Gustafson) Jackson. She married William “Tweet” Copley on July 3, 1969. He preceded her in death in May of 1998.

She was formerly employed by the Presbyterian Home in Oil City in the dietary department for many years until her retirement.

Judy was a lifetime member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW Auxiliary, a social member of the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion and the Moose Family Center 84 in Titusville.

She loved listening to country music, bowling, camping and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Judy is survived by four children, Thomas McMunn and wife Amanda of Titusville, Brenda Stevenson and husband Albert “Ike” of Oil City, Kim Harris and husband Gene of Franklin, William Copley and wife Janet of Oil City; daughter-in-law, Mary Rita Copley of Oil City; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, two sisters, June Gilson of CA, Joy Schroeder of Titusville; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Steven Copley.

Private funeral services are being conducted for the family by the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville PA 16354. Interment will be in Rynd Farm Cemetery, Oil City.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

