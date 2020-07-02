Laurel Fields Secluded in Sigel Offers State Flower Sanctuary

SIGEL, Pa. (EYT) – Pennsylvania’s state flower, the mountain laurel, is now in full bloom at Laurel Fields in Sigel, close to the Farmer’s Inn.

(PHOTOS by Ron Wilshire.)

The scenic, quiet, and secluded Laurel Fields offers a unique way to view the state flower selected by Governor Gifford Pinchot in the 1930’s.

Laurel Fields feature hundreds, if not thousands, of laurel bushes across acres of open lands that the public can wander through to enjoy the lovely pink blossoms and dark evergreen leaves of the plants. Families can also drive around the fields on a winding country road developed for the park.

Thousands of tourists from the Commonwealth and surrounding states are drawn to the mountains to view this colorful display.

John Straitiff, executive director of the PA Outdoors Visitors Bureau, said, “Starting around Memorial Day each year, visitors start contacting our office wanting to know when the Mountain Laurel will be in bloom. Nature’s annual display of white and pink flowers draws travelers to our region with cameras in hand.”

Mountain laurel varies from four to ten feet in height and is commonly found growing on rocky hilltops. Mountain laurels can also be viewed by driving along Route 949 from Ridgway in Elk County to Sigel in Jefferson County or along River Road from Hallton to Cook Forest.

“Once you experience this spectacle beautiful event, you will want to return each June and July. Just take a drive and enjoy the scenery,” Straitiff said.

