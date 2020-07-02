One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County as Spike in Cases Brings Statewide Total to Over 88,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 2, that there are 832 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 88,074.

There are 6,712 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 25 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 702,199 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 2, ​78% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/2/20 – 832

7/1/20 – 636

6/30/20 – 618

6/29/20 – 492

6/28/20 – 505

6/27/20 – 621

6/26/20 – 600

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 76 1 77 6 Butler 311 8 319 13 Clarion 35 1 36 2 Clearfield 72 3 75 0 Crawford 57 2 59 0 Elk 15 0 15 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 111 1 112 6 Jefferson 24 0 24 1 McKean 18 0 18 1 Mercer 140 2 142 6 Venango 19 4 23 0 Warren 7 0 7 1

County Case Counts to Date