 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County as Spike in Cases Brings Statewide Total to Over 88,000

Thursday, July 2, 2020 @ 12:07 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 2, that there are 832 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 88,074.

There are 6,712 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 25 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 702,199 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 2, ​78% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/2/20 – 832
7/1/20 – 636
6/30/20 – 618
6/29/20 – 492
6/28/20 – 505
6/27/20 – 621
6/26/20 – 600

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 76 1 77 6
Butler 311 8 319 13
Clarion 35 1 36 2
Clearfield 72 3 75 0
Crawford 57 2 59 0
Elk 15 0 15 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 111 1 112 6
Jefferson 24 0 24 1
McKean 18 0 18 1
Mercer 140 2 142 6
Venango 19 4 23 0
Warren 7 0 7 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 342 5153
Allegheny 3103 57418
Armstrong 77 2203
Beaver 688 6362
Bedford 88 1563
Berks 4563 19823
Blair 74 5804
Bradford 58 3595
Bucks 5801 37312
Butler 319 7046
Cambria 85 7899
Cameron 3 267
Carbon 283 4302
Centre 211 4507
Chester 3751 27237
Clarion 36 1019
Clearfield 75 2378
Clinton 80 1408
Columbia 405 3164
Crawford 59 2665
Cumberland 866 11514
Dauphin 2120 18086
Delaware 7253 37653
Elk 15 1013
Erie 626 11865
Fayette 127 5045
Forest 7 255
Franklin 950 8671
Fulton 18 507
Greene 41 1289
Huntingdon 252 1629
Indiana 112 3052
Jefferson 24 1140
Juniata 113 878
Lackawanna 1714 11817
Lancaster 4504 30840
Lawrence 107 2770
Lebanon 1361 8723
Lehigh 4280 24732
Luzerne 2927 19868
Lycoming 193 4213
McKean 18 1610
Mercer 142 4295
Mifflin 63 2486
Monroe 1428 59654
Montgomery 8514 59654
Montour 75 4425
Northampton 3441 24073
Northumberland 316 3549
Perry 86 1635
Philadelphia 21862 107361
Pike 498 3082
Potter 16 304
Schuylkill 750 8062
Snyder 67 936
Somerset 62 3664
Sullivan 6 186
Susquehanna 183 1758
Tioga 25 1158
Union 93 2388
Venango 23 1260
Warren 7 719
Washington 244 8128
Wayne 140 2455
Westmoreland 711 18115
Wyoming 38 1118
York 1555 22463

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • 2% are ages 13-18;
  • 7% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
  • 24% are ages 50-64; and
  • 27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,856 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,316 cases among employees, for a total of 21,172 at 702 distinct facilities in 53 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 4,590 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 6,706 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.