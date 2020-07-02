Patricia P. Berry, 90, of Youngsville, PA, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Warren Manor.

She was born on May 17, 1930 in Port Huron, MI, a daughter to the late Nels Peter and Lillian (Hanson) Johnson. Patricia graduated from Youngsville High School in 1948. She worked as a waitress for forty years at various restaurants, Honeywell, and Bilo Market. She was the president of the Oil City VFW for two years. Patricia was an excellent seamstress, loved doing crafts, and selling at local craft shows. She lived all over the country and traveled to St Croix and Florida to see her granddaughters.

Patricia is survived by her children, Sandee (Gib) Geer of Clarendon, PA, Jeff Kibbey of Garland, PA, 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. Most of all her beloved cat Tony.

Along with her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Berry, two sons, Kenneth and Thomas “Mot” Kibbey, and a daughter, Virginia “Gini” Gange.

No services will be held at this time.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Warren County, PO Box 68, Warren, PA 16365 or at www.hospiceofwarrencounty.com or to the Warren County Fair, 230 Barton Run Rd, Pittsfield, PA 16340.

The Nelson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, in Youngsville, have been entrusted with all arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.nelsonfuneralhome.net.

