Police: Four Children Raped in Brookville

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say new charges are pending in a case against man accused of raping four children in Brookville Borough.

Around 7:24 p.m. on May 20, Brookville Borough Police responded to a report of the rape of a child.

Police say an initial investigation determined that at least one child had allegedly been raped by 31-year-old Andy Ryan Powell, of Sykesville.

Powell was then placed in the Jefferson County Jail, and charges of rape, statutory sexual assault, and unlawful contact with a minor were filed.

According to police, further investigation into the incident determined Powell allegedly raped four juveniles in total over a period of six years.

Police say the following charges are pending:

– Rape

– Statutory Sexual Assault

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Assault

– Aggravated Indecent Assault

– Unlawful Contact with a Minor

– Sexual Assault

– Incest

– Indecent Assault

– Endangering the Welfare of Children

– Obscene and Other Sexual Materials and Performances.

According to police, the charges are pending through District Court 54-3-03.

Similar charges were filed against Powell in May.

Additional details are expected to be released soon.

