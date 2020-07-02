 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Senior Spotlight: Knox’s Donavan Edmonds to Work for Luton’s Plumbing and Heating

Thursday, July 2, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

edmondsWith graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Donavan Edmonds.

Name: Donavan Edmonds
Name of school: Keystone High School
Hometown: Knox, Pa.

Parents: Danielle and Jim Edmonds

Tell us about yourself: I’m a senior from Keystone. I have wrestled for both Clarion and Keystone and played football for Keystone.

Activities and sports: Wrestling and football

Favorite teacher: Mr. Vaughn

Favorite subject: History and Science

Favorite memories from school: Going down to Mrs. Porter’s every day at the end of the school day.

Future plans: Going to work for Luton’s Plumbing and Heating

Advice for future students: Just hang in there and do all your work, enjoy it while it lasts, and make friends with you teachers

Favorite bands: Anything country

Favorite movies: Pacific Rim

Who is your favorite celebrity or athlete? Spencer Lee

5aadb5a04b46b.image

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? The MTO

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? No, cereal is cereal and soup is soup.

Toilet paper, over or under? Under

Thank you’s: Thank you to all my friend and teachers and a big thanks for my parent and coaches to help me get going and get through my whole school career.

ABOUT SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

Each student who is interested in participating will be featured within an article that will be posted on exploreClarion.com. The article will feature information about the student and a photo.

Students must be from a school within Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, or Venango Counties to be included.

Students who would like to be featured can sign up here.

Participating students will be registered to win a prize pack that includes gift certificates to local restaurants.

The following local sponsors have contributed to help make this campaign possible:


