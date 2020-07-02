Senior Spotlight: Knox’s Donavan Edmonds to Work for Luton’s Plumbing and Heating
With graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Donavan Edmonds.
Name: Donavan Edmonds
Name of school: Keystone High School
Hometown: Knox, Pa.
Tell us about yourself: I’m a senior from Keystone. I have wrestled for both Clarion and Keystone and played football for Keystone.
Activities and sports: Wrestling and football
Favorite teacher: Mr. Vaughn
Favorite subject: History and Science
Favorite memories from school: Going down to Mrs. Porter’s every day at the end of the school day.
Future plans: Going to work for Luton’s Plumbing and Heating
Advice for future students: Just hang in there and do all your work, enjoy it while it lasts, and make friends with you teachers
Favorite bands: Anything country
Favorite movies: Pacific Rim
Who is your favorite celebrity or athlete? Spencer Lee
What is your least favorite cafeteria food? The MTO
Is cereal soup? Why or why not? No, cereal is cereal and soup is soup.
Toilet paper, over or under? Under
Thank you’s: Thank you to all my friend and teachers and a big thanks for my parent and coaches to help me get going and get through my whole school career.
