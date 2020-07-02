State Police Calls: Theft, DUI

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft in Kingsley Township

Marienville-based State Police say around 1:00 p.m. on June 25, a known 52-year-old Pittsburgh woman reported that she is not receiving her mail on Crystal Springs Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County, and it is being returned to sender.

DUI in Limestone Township

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed the following charges against 40-year-old Kimberly Dawn Johnston, of Mayport, on Wednesday, July 1:

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: High Rate of Alcohol (Bac.10 – <.16) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor - Fail To Carry Registration, Summary - Fail To Keep Right, Summary - Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary - Careless Driving, Summary - Restrictions on Alcoholic Beverages, Summary - Fail to use safety belt - driver and front seat occupant, Summary The arrest occurred on June 28, 2020, in Limestone Township, Clarion County. A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on July 15, with Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.